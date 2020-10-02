His Excellency SMAN Manan signed the book of condolence at the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Phnom Penh for the demise of the Emir of the State of Kuwait

On Friday morning, 02 October 2020, His Excellency SMAN Manan, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFA.IC), and his delegation, as representatives of the MFA.IC, signed the book of condolence at the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Phnom Penh for the demise of the Emir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away on 29 September 2020 at the age of 91.