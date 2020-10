His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the German Reunification

On Monday evening, 05 October 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the German Reunification Day hosted by the German Embassy in Cambodia.