On Monday morning, 12 October 2020, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, held an official meeting with His Excellency WANG Yi, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China. Preceding the official meeting, the two Foreign Ministers visited the photo exhibition illustrating cooperation between Cambodia and China.