News

  • October 13, 2020

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired the meeting of the ASEAN-Cambodia National Secretariat

On Tuesday morning, 13 October 2020, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired the meeting of the ASEAN-Cambodia National Secretariat with the participation of representatives from relevant ministries/institutions which are members of the secretariat.

Related Post

  • October 13, 2020

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired the meeting of the ASEAN-Cambodia National Secretariat

Read more
  • October 12, 2020

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, held an official meeting with His Excellency WANG Yi

Read more
  • October 5, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the German Reunification

Read more
  • October 2, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn held a virtual meeting with His Excellency Don Pramudwinai

Read more
  • October 2, 2020

His Excellency SMAN Manan signed the book of condolence at the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Phnom Penh for the demise of the Emir of the State of Kuwait

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh