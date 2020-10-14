News

  • October 14, 2020

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister presided over the opening ceremony of a seminar on the Strategy for Economic Diplomacy (2021-2023)

On Wednesday morning, 14 October 2020, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over the opening ceremony of a seminar on the Strategy for Economic Diplomacy (2021-2023), co-organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

