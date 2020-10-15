His Excellency OUCH Borith led the Ministry’s leaders to lay wreath and pay tribute at the Royal Memorial Statue of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah NORODOM SIHANOUK

On Thursday morning, 15 October 2020, His Excellency OUCH Borith, Minister Delegate attached to the Prime Minister and Standing Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, led the Ministry’s leaders to lay wreath and pay tribute at the Royal Memorial Statue of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah NORODOM SIHANOUK “Preah Borom Ratanak Kaudh”, the Late King-Father of Cambodia, on the occasion of the 8th Anniversary of his decease.