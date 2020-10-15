News

  • October 15, 2020

His Excellency OUCH Borith led the Ministry’s leaders to lay wreath and pay tribute at the Royal Memorial Statue of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah NORODOM SIHANOUK

On Thursday morning, 15 October 2020, His Excellency OUCH Borith, Minister Delegate attached to the Prime Minister and Standing Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, led the Ministry’s leaders to lay wreath and pay tribute at the Royal Memorial Statue of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah NORODOM SIHANOUK “Preah Borom Ratanak Kaudh”, the Late King-Father of Cambodia, on the occasion of the 8th Anniversary of his decease.

 

Related Post

  • October 15, 2020

His Excellency OUCH Borith led the Ministry’s leaders to lay wreath and pay tribute at the Royal Memorial Statue of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah NORODOM SIHANOUK

Read more
  • October 15, 2020

Commemoration Day to the Royal Soul of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk, Preahmahaviraksat, King-Father of the Cambodian National Independence, Territorial Integrity and Unity (15 October 2012-15 October2020).

Read more
  • October 14, 2020

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister presided over the opening ceremony of a seminar on the Strategy for Economic Diplomacy (2021-2023)

Read more
  • October 13, 2020

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired the meeting of the ASEAN-Cambodia National Secretariat

Read more
  • October 12, 2020

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, held an official meeting with His Excellency WANG Yi

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh