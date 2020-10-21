His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Ministe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the ASEAN-United Nations Ministerial Meeting

On Wednesday evening, 21 October 2020, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Ministe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the ASEAN-United Nations Ministerial Meeting (AUMM) held via video conference.

Outcomes of the meeting: https://www.mfaic.gov.kh/site/detail/48128