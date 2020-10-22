His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, met with and provided relief aid to the victims of rainwater flooding

On Thursday morning, 22 October 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Member of Parliament for Kandal Province and Chief of the Royal Government Working Group for Sa’ang district, and Lok Chumteav met with and provided relief aid to the victims of rainwater flooding in the communes of Kraing Yov and Sa’ang Phnom of Sa’ang district, Kandal province.