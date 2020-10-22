English
Press Release
October 22, 2020
The Phone Conversation between His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Excellency MOTEGI Toshimitsu, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, on 21 October, 2020.
