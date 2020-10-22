Video
- October 22, 2020
On Wednesday evening, 21 October 2020, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Ministe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the ASEAN-United Nations Ministerial Meeting (AUMM) held via video conference.
Related Post
- October 22, 2020
- October 2, 2020
On Wednesday afternoon, 30 September 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Troika open-ended Meeting with the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary on COVID-19 held via videoconference.
- September 30, 2020
Video of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, delivered remarks at the Leaders’ Meeting on “Financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond” on 29 September 2020.
- September 29, 2020