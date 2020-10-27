His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn presided over and delivered keynote address at a high-level symposium on “The Future We Want, the Role of Multilateralism in a Post-COVID-19 World”

On Tuesday morning, 27 October 2020, at the National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations (NIDIR), His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over and delivered keynote address at a high-level symposium on “The Future We Want, the Role of Multilateralism in a Post-COVID-19 World” which was co-organized by the NIDIR and the Office of the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Cambodia to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations.

Link to the Keynote: https://www.mfaic.gov.kh/site/detail/48324