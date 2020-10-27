Speeches

  • October 27, 2020

Keynote Address by H.E. PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Related Post

  • October 27, 2020

Keynote Address by H.E. PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Read more
  • September 14, 2020

Intervention of His Excellency DPM delivered in the 27th Meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (27th ARF), held via video conference on Saturday morning, 12 September 2020, at 08:00 a.m., on the sidelines of the 53rd AMM and related Meetings.

Read more
  • March 10, 2020

Speech by H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the occasion of the celebration of the “ASEM Day” on “Cambodia will host 13th ASEM Summit in 2020”at Botum Pagoda Park, Phnom Penh.

Read more
  • January 30, 2020

Remarks by H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, addressed at Opening Ceremony of the Ministry’s Annual Conference 2020.

Read more
  • May 3, 2019

Lecture by H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn on the occasion of the 20th Anniversary of Cambodia’s accession to ASEAN on the topic “Cambodia in the ASEAN Community Building Process”.

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh