Speeches
- October 27, 2020
Keynote Address by H.E. PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
- September 14, 2020
Intervention of His Excellency DPM delivered in the 27th Meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (27th ARF), held via video conference on Saturday morning, 12 September 2020, at 08:00 a.m., on the sidelines of the 53rd AMM and related Meetings.
- March 10, 2020
Speech by H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the occasion of the celebration of the “ASEM Day” on “Cambodia will host 13th ASEM Summit in 2020”at Botum Pagoda Park, Phnom Penh.
- January 30, 2020