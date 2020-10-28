Press Release

Letter respectfully addressed to His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath NORODOM SIHAMONI, King of the Kingdom of Cambodia, on the Occasion of the 16th Anniversary of the Royal Coronation of His Majesty the King.

