- October 28, 2020
Letter of Sympathy of Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia, addressed to His Excellency Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of Viet Nam, over the loss of lives and serious damage to crops and properties due to floods and landslides in Viet Nam.
