Ambassador of Cambodia to Brunei meets Minister of Education of Brunei

On 26 October 2020, His Excellency HOK Sophea, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Brunei Darussalam, had talk with His Excellency Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah Bin Haji Sulaiman, Minister of Education of Brunei Darussalam at the Ministry of Education of Brunei. Both side discussed mutual cooperation on education and human resources development. H.E. Ambassador Hok Sophea expressed profound thanks for various scholarships provided by Brunei Darussalam to Cambodia.