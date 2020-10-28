His Excellency HUN Han received His Excellency Mr. Rooge Thammongkol for a courtesy call at the Royal Embassy of Cambodia

On the morning of October 28, 2020, at 09:30, His Excellency HUN Han, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia received His Excellency Mr. Rooge Thammongkol, the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the State of Kuwait, for a courtesy call at the Royal Embassy of Cambodia. During the meeting, both Thai Ambassador and His Excellency HUN Han discussed and exchanged views each other on bilateral cooperation in all fields between the two countries. Separately, in addition to bilateral cooperation, the two sides also discussed the two governments’ strict measures in the fight against Covid-19 infectious diseases, the issue of good cooperation along the border with understanding in as neighbors, and as well as regional and global issues.