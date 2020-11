His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, held a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Péter Szijjártó,

On Tuesday morning, 03 November 2020, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, held a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, during his official visit to Cambodia.