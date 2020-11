His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Excellency Péter Szijjártó,

On Tuesday morning, 03 November 2020, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Excellency Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, officially inaugurated the Office of the Hungarian Embassy in the Kingdom of Cambodia.