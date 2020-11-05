Press Release

  • November 5, 2020

The Ministry’s leaders and officials tested Negative for COVID-19.

  • November 5, 2020

Messages of Sympathy of His Excellency Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, addressed to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia, over the loss of lives and properties caused by floods in Cambodia.

  • November 5, 2020

  • November 3, 2020

On Tuesday morning, 03 November 2020, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Excellency Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, gave a press briefing after the conclusion of their bilateral meeting.

  • October 29, 2020

His Excellency Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, will pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia on 03 November 2020.

  • October 28, 2020

Letter of Sympathy of His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, addressed to His Excellency PHAM Binh Minh, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Viet Nam, over the loss of lives and serious damage to crops and properties due to floods and landslides in Viet Nam.

