The Ministry’s leaders and officials tested Negative for COVID-19.

Press Release
- November 5, 2020
Messages of Sympathy of His Excellency Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, addressed to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia, over the loss of lives and properties caused by floods in Cambodia.
- November 3, 2020
On Tuesday morning, 03 November 2020, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Excellency Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, gave a press briefing after the conclusion of their bilateral meeting.
- October 29, 2020
His Excellency Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, will pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia on 03 November 2020.
- October 28, 2020