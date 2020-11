Press Release

On behalf of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, His Excellency Dr. Aun Pornmoniroth, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance, will represent Cambodia at the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits which will be held via Video Conference from 12-15 November 2020.

