- November 9, 2020
Two Cambodian Diplomats and two local staff members of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in the French Republic have tested positive for COVID-19.
- November 9, 2020
- November 7, 2020
On behalf of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, His Excellency Dr. Aun Pornmoniroth, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance, will represent Cambodia at the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits which will be held via Video Conference from 12-15 November 2020.
- November 5, 2020
Messages of Sympathy of His Excellency Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, addressed to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia, over the loss of lives and properties caused by floods in Cambodia.
- November 3, 2020