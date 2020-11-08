News

  • November 8, 2020

His Excellency OUCH Borith laid wreath at the Independence Monument and pay tribute at the Royal Memorial Statue of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah NORODOM SIHANOUK

On Sunday afternoon, 08 November 2020, His Excellency OUCH Borith, Minister Delegate attached to the Prime Minister and Standing Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, led the Ministry’s leaders to lay wreath at the Independence Monument and pay tribute at the Royal Memorial Statue of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah NORODOM SIHANOUK “Preah Borom Ratanak Kaudh”, the Late King-Father of Cambodia.

