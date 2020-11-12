Press Release

  • November 12, 2020

Outcomes of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting prior to the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits held via videoconference.

  • November 12, 2020

  • November 11, 2020

Message from The Honourable Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, conveyed to His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath NORODOM SIHAMONI, King of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and the people of Cambodia on the occasion of the 67th Anniversary of Cambodia’s Independence .

  • November 9, 2020

Two Cambodian Diplomats and two local staff members of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in the French Republic have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • November 7, 2020

On behalf of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, His Excellency Dr. Aun Pornmoniroth, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance, will represent Cambodia at the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits which will be held via Video Conference from 12-15 November 2020.

  • November 5, 2020

Messages of Sympathy of His Excellency Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, addressed to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia, over the loss of lives and properties caused by floods in Cambodia.

