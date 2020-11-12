Press Release
- November 12, 2020
Outcomes of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting prior to the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits held via videoconference.
- November 12, 2020
- November 11, 2020
Message from The Honourable Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, conveyed to His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath NORODOM SIHAMONI, King of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and the people of Cambodia on the occasion of the 67th Anniversary of Cambodia’s Independence .
- November 9, 2020
Two Cambodian Diplomats and two local staff members of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in the French Republic have tested positive for COVID-19.
- November 7, 2020