Embassy of Cambodia in Viet Nam celebrated the 67th Anniversary of the Independence Day of the Kingdom of Cambodia

On 06 November 2020, His Excellency CHAY Navuth, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, the Embassy’s Officials and families celebrated the 67th Anniversary of the Independence Day of the Kingdom of Cambodia (9 November 1953 – 9 November 2020). The ceremony was presided over by H.E. Nguyen Quoc Dung, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and attended by H.E. Nguyen Huy Tang, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations of the Communist Party of Viet Nam, H.E. Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Viet Nam Union of Friendship Organization, ASEAN Ambassadors and Representatives of ASEAN embassies, the Viet Nam-Cambodia Friendship Association, the Cambodian-Vietnamese Hybrid Association, Cambodian students, police trainees and military trainees, with a total of about 200 participants.