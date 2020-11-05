H.E. Ambassador HUN Han attended the meeting of the ASEAN Committee in Kuwait

On 05 November 2020, His Excellency HUN Han, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the State of Kuwait, together with all ASEAN Ambassadors attended the meeting of the ASEAN Committee in Kuwait-ACK and the handover ceremony of the Chairman of this Committee from His Excellency Mr. Trinh Minh Manh, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, to His Excellency Haji Ahmad Haji Jumat, Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam, as a next new Chairman of ACK at the Indonesian Ambassador Resident in Kuwait.