News
- November 16, 2020
Response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia to The Honorable Michael R. Pompeo on the occasion of Cambodia’s Independence Day.
Related Post
- November 16, 2020
Response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia to The Honorable Michael R. Pompeo on the occasion of Cambodia’s Independence Day.
- November 9, 2020
Happy Independence Day (09 November 1953- 09 November 2020).
- November 8, 2020
His Excellency OUCH Borith laid wreath at the Independence Monument and pay tribute at the Royal Memorial Statue of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah NORODOM SIHANOUK
- November 3, 2020