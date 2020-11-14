Embassy News

  • November 14, 2020

H.E. Chay Navuth attended the listening room of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits

On 12-13-14 November 2020, His Excellency Chay Navuth, Ambassador of Cambodia to the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, together with other ASEAN Ambassadors attended the listening room of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits led by His Excellency Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam as ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, held via video conference with ASEAN leaders and ASEAN Dialogue Partners, discussed the regional and global issues.

Related Post

  • November 15, 2020

Cambodian Ambassador to Myanmar contributed 1,000 surgical masks and cash to Mahavihara Monastery

Read more
  • November 15, 2020

H.E. Ambassador HUN Han signed the book of condolence for late Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain

Read more
  • November 14, 2020

H.E. Chay Navuth attended the listening room of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits

Read more
  • November 8, 2020

Cambodian Ambassador to Myanmar observed the 2020 General Election in Myanmar

Read more
  • November 6, 2020

Embassy of Cambodia in Viet Nam celebrated the 67th Anniversary of the Independence Day of the Kingdom of Cambodia

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh