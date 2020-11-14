H.E. Chay Navuth attended the listening room of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits

On 12-13-14 November 2020, His Excellency

Chay Navuth

, Ambassador of Cambodia to the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, together with other ASEAN Ambassadors attended the listening room of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits led by His Excellency Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam as ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, held via video conference with ASEAN leaders and ASEAN Dialogue Partners, discussed the regional and global issues.