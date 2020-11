H.E. Ambassador HUN Han signed the book of condolence for late Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain

On 15 November 2020, His Excellency HUN Han, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the State of Kuwait, signed the book of condolence for His Royal Highness Prince Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, late Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain who passed away on the Morning of 11 November 2020.