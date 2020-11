Cambodian Ambassador to Myanmar contributed 1,000 surgical masks and cash to Mahavihara Monastery

On 15 November 2020, His Excellency CHHOUK Bunna, Ambassador of Cambodia to Myanmar, and his colleagues together with the Khmer Monastery “Kampujaramsy” contributed 1,000 surgical masks and cash from the embassy and Cambodian community to Mahavihara Monastery in Hlegu, Myanmar.