Ambassador of Cambodia to Brunei received Designate High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Brunei

On the morning of 18 November 2020, His Excellency HOK Sophea, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Brunei Darussalam, received Her Excellency Nahida Rahman Shumona, Designate High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Brunei Darussalam. Both side exchanged views on economic situation and the impact of COVID-19 on respective countries. Furthermore, they shared information on bilateral cooperation between the Kingdom of Cambodia and Brunei Darussalam and Bangladesh and Brunei Darussalam.