Embassy News

  • November 18, 2020

Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Japan organized a seminar on Cambodia’s Investment and Business

On 18 November 2020, the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Japan, in collaboration with Japan-Cambodia Association, organized Cambodia’s Investment and Business Seminar with the participation of many Japanese businesspersons and investors and individuals who are interested in Cambodia. The Embassy briefed the audience about economic, business and investment situations in Cambodia. H.E. Mr. IMAMURA Masahiro, Chairman of Japan-Cambodia Parliamentary Friendship League, also joined this Seminar and delivered his opening remark.

