Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Myanmar contributed cash and masks to a monastery in Myanmar

On 19 November 2020, His Excellency CHHOUK Bunna, Ambassador of Cambodia to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, and Mr. MAO Dareth, First Secretary, together with the Khmer Monastery “Kampujaramsy” contributed 1,000 surgical masks and cash from the embassy and Cambodian community to Yadana Pan Goun Monastery in Shwe Pyi Thar, Myanmar. Currently, there are more than 160 monks, including about 10 Cambodian monks residing and studying in the monastery.