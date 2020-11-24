Embassy News

  • November 24, 2020

Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Myanmar contributed cash and masks to a monastery in Myanmar

On 19 November 2020, His Excellency CHHOUK Bunna, Ambassador of Cambodia to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, and Mr. MAO Dareth, First Secretary, together with the Khmer Monastery “Kampujaramsy” contributed 1,000 surgical masks and cash from the embassy and Cambodian community to Yadana Pan Goun Monastery in Shwe Pyi Thar, Myanmar. Currently, there are more than 160 monks, including about 10 Cambodian monks residing and studying in the monastery.

Related Post

  • November 24, 2020

Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Myanmar contributed cash and masks to a monastery in Myanmar

Read more
  • November 18, 2020

Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Japan organized a seminar on Cambodia’s Investment and Business

Read more
  • November 18, 2020

Ambassador of Cambodia to Brunei received Designate High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Brunei

Read more
  • November 15, 2020

Cambodian Ambassador to Myanmar contributed 1,000 surgical masks and cash to Mahavihara Monastery

Read more
  • November 15, 2020

H.E. Ambassador HUN Han signed the book of condolence for late Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh