On Wednesday morning, 25 November 2020, His Excellency CHEM Widhya, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, had a meeting with Mr. Jan Scazighino, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy Office of Canada in Phnom Penh.