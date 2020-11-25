Video
On Tuesday evening, 24 November 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the 37th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie held in Paris via videoconference.
