Press Release

  • November 25, 2020

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the opening ceremony of the 17th ASEAN-China Expo 2020, to be held on 27 November 2020 via videoconference.

