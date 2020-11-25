Press Release
- November 25, 2020
Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the opening ceremony of the 17th ASEAN-China Expo 2020, to be held on 27 November 2020 via videoconference.
Related Post
- November 25, 2020
Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the opening ceremony of the 17th ASEAN-China Expo 2020, to be held on 27 November 2020 via videoconference.
- November 24, 2020
Intervention of His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the 37th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie held in Paris via videoconference on Tuesday evening, 24 November 2020.
- November 24, 2020
Video Conversation between Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and His Excellency Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam on 24 November 2020.
- November 23, 2020