On Friday morning, 27 November 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a courtesy call by His Excellency Ambassador of Malaysia to Cambodia.

On the occasion, His Excellency Ambassador presented to His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister a mock cheque representing the monetary contribution of the Government of Malaysia to the Royal Government of Cambodia to assist the country’s efforts to alleviate the plight of the victims affected by recent floods in Cambodia.