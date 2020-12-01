His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the 23rd ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting

On Tuesday afternoon, 01 December 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the 23rd ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting held via videoconference.

Outcomes of the meeting and intervention: https://www.mfaic.gov.kh/site/detail/49308