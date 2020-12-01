Press Release

Outcome of the 23rd ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting held on 01 December 2020 via videoconference and the intervention addressed during the meeting by His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

  • November 30, 2020

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the 31st Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic – UNGASS-31, at the level of Heads of State and Government, which will be held from 3-4 December 2020 via videoconference in the format of pre-recorded video statement.

  • November 27, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will participate in the 23rd ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting (23rd AEMM) to be held via Video Conference on 01 December 2020.

  • November 25, 2020

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the opening ceremony of the 17th ASEAN-China Expo 2020, to be held on 27 November 2020 via videoconference.

  • November 24, 2020

Intervention of His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the 37th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie held in Paris via videoconference on Tuesday evening, 24 November 2020.

