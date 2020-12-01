Press Release
- December 1, 2020
Outcome of the 23rd ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting held on 01 December 2020 via videoconference and the intervention addressed during the meeting by His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
- December 1, 2020
- November 30, 2020
Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the 31st Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic – UNGASS-31, at the level of Heads of State and Government, which will be held from 3-4 December 2020 via videoconference in the format of pre-recorded video statement.
- November 27, 2020
His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will participate in the 23rd ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting (23rd AEMM) to be held via Video Conference on 01 December 2020.
- November 25, 2020