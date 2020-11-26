Embassy News

  • November 26, 2020

Ambassador of Cambodia to Viet Nam attended the Opening Ceremony of the 14th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime

On the morning of 26 November 2020, H.E. CHAY Navuth, Ambassador of Cambodia to the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, accompanied by Mr. Sok Rithy, 1st Secretary, together with other ASEAN Ambassadors attended the Opening Ceremony of the 14th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime, which was presided over by H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, and held via video conference with ASEAN Ministers and the ASEAN Secretary-General. Cambodia’s side was attended by Samdech Krolahom SAR Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Cambodia.

Related Post

  • November 26, 2020

His Excellency CHHOUK Bunna participated in the Hand-Over Ceremony of Medical Equipment in Response of COVID-19

Read more
  • November 26, 2020

Ambassador of Cambodia to Viet Nam attended the Opening Ceremony of the 14th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime

Read more
  • November 24, 2020

Ambassador of Cambodia to Kuwait attended a farewell lunch in favor of His Excellency Trinh Minh Manh

Read more
  • November 23, 2020

Ambassador of Cambodia to Malaysia received Ambassador of Ghana to Cambodia

Read more
  • November 19, 2020

Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Myanmar contributed cash and masks to a monastery in Myanmar

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh