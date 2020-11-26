Ambassador of Cambodia to Viet Nam attended the Opening Ceremony of the 14th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime

On the morning of 26 November 2020, H.E. CHAY Navuth, Ambassador of Cambodia to the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, accompanied by Mr. Sok Rithy, 1st Secretary, together with other ASEAN Ambassadors attended the Opening Ceremony of the 14th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime, which was presided over by H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, and held via video conference with ASEAN Ministers and the ASEAN Secretary-General. Cambodia’s side was attended by Samdech Krolahom SAR Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Cambodia.