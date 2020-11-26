His Excellency CHHOUK Bunna participated in the Hand-Over Ceremony of Medical Equipment in Response of COVID-19

On the morning of 26 November 2020, Ambassador CHHOUK Bunna and Mr. MAO Dareth, First Secretary of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia participated in the Hand-Over Ceremony of Medical Equipment in Response of COVID-19 from the Government and the People of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Government and the People of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, held at the Nay Pyi Taw International Airport, Nay Pyi Taw.

His Excellency Dr. MAM Bunheng, Minister of Health of Cambodia, high representative of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of Cambodia, led the Cambodian delegation to Nay Pyi Taw to personally handover three planeloads of medical materials to Myanmar. The Myanmar side was represented by His Excellency Dr. Myint Htwe, Union Minister for Health and Sports of Myanmar.

It is also noted that 2020 marks the 65th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

At the end of the ceremony, a letter of appreciation was also presented by His Excellency Union Minister Dr. Myint Htwe to His Excellency Dr. MAM Bunheng. The Cambodian delegation returned to Phnom Penh on the same day.