- December 2, 2020
Outcomes of the meeting between H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Peak Sokhonn and His Excellency Michael Tan Keng Siong, Ambassador of Singapore to Cambodia, on Wednesday morning 02 December 2020.
- December 4, 2020
Keynote Address by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, delivered at the 31st Extraordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly on “Responses to Covid-19 Pandemic”, on 03 December 2020 in New York (04 December 2020 in Cambodia).
- December 2, 2020
- December 1, 2020
Outcome of the 23rd ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting held on 01 December 2020 via videoconference and the intervention addressed during the meeting by His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
- November 30, 2020